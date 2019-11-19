Tuesday, November 19

Rain , rain and more rain for counties Leitrim, Roscommon, Cavan and Sligo today

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Rain this morning.

Rain this morning will clear away by the afternoon with some sunny spells then. Showers however will return during the evening. Fresh southeast winds. Highest temperatures 9 to 11 degrees.

Tonight
Cloudy and mild tonight. Showers will be heavy and prolonged later tonight with downpours possible. Minimum temperatures 3 to 5 degrees. Moderate to fresh south breezes.