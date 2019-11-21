Thursday, November 21
Scattered outbreaks of rain for counties Leitrim, Sligo, Cavan and Roscommon
Scattered outbreaks of rain expected today.
Generally cloudy today, Thursday, November 21 with further scattered outbreaks of rain. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in moderate southeast to easterly breezes.
Tonight
Generally cloudy on tonight. The rain will become patchier and mainly affect northern and eastern areas. Winds will ease with overnight lows of 2 to 6 degrees.
