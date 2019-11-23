We might actually see some dry spells and sunshine today, Saturday, November 23

Any patchy rain, drizzle and mist will clear during the morning to a bright day with a mix of cloud and sunshine. Cloud and rain spreading from the east may affect some eastern parts of the province later in the day, however, it should stay mainly dry further west. Top temperatures 7 to 10 degrees Celsius in mainly light north to northwest breezes.

Tonight

Outbreaks of rain over the midlands, north and east will gradually clear northeastwards tonight, with the dry clear intervals in the west and south extending countrywide by dawn. Lows of 0 to 5 degrees with a risk of frost, coldest under the long clear spells in the south. Winds becoming light southwest to south or variable overnight, allowing mist and fog patches to form.