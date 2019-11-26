The Tuesday weather forecast for counties Leitrim, Roscommon, Cavan and Sligo

It will be breezy today, Tuesday, November 26 and rain will move in from the south. This will be heavy at times. It will clear away to the north during the afternoon, but some scattered showers will develop. Top temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees, in fresh to strong and gusty east to northeasterly winds. Winds will moderate later in the afternoon.

Tonight

Scattered falls of rain overnight, with moderate to fresh easterly winds. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.