What has the weather in store for Leitrim over the coming weekend?

According to Met Éireann, unsettled and changeable weather will continue over the weekend and throughout next week. It will be relatively mild at first, but turning cold at times next week. Very windy at times also, with the risk of very strong winds on Sunday, possibly stormy in Atlantic coastal counties.

Friday, December 6

Friday will be a bright day with sunny spells and scattered showers, the showers becoming isolated later. Maximum temperatures 9 to 11 Celsius, with moderate to fresh westerly winds, easing later.

Friday night: Dry in most areas, with clear spells, but a few scattered showers will occur, mainly in western and northwestern coastal areas. Minimum temperatures 4 to 8 Celsius, in moderate westerly breezes. More persistent rain and drizzle will develop later west and northwest coasts.

Saturday, December 7

Becoming mild with outbreaks of rain extending from the Atlantic, affecting mainly parts of Connacht and Ulster, but staying mostly dry in Munster and Leinster, with just a little patchy light rain or drizzle, chiefly on coasts and hills. Maximum temperatures 9 to 12 Celsius, in mostly moderate Southerly breezes, fresh on Atlantic coasts.

Saturday night: a spell of heavy rain will develop in Atlantic coastal areas, extending eastwards during the evening and early night, with strengthening southerly winds. Rain will clear to scattered showers on Saturday night and winds will veer southwest to west, but they'll strengthen even further on Atlantic coasts, increasing strong to gale force there. Minimum temperatures 4 to 7 Celsius.

Sunday, December 8

Very windy, possibly stormy in Atlantic coastal areas, with strong to gale force southwesterly winds and with the risk of severe and damaging gusts, especially in the southwest, west and northwest. There will be some bright or sunny spells, but squally showers also. Cold, with maximum temperatures of 7 to 10 Celsius. Minimum overnight temperatures 3 to 7 Celsius, with winds very slowly easing later.