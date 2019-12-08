StormAtiyah is heading Leitrim's way today

Storm Atiyah will bring very windy conditions today. Fresh to strong west to southwest winds will increase near gale force through the afternoon with potentially severe gusts. The wind will be strongest towards evening as winds veer northwesterly and increase to gale force or possibly strong gale force in some areas with severe and damaging gusts. Westerly winds will reach strong gale to storm force along coasts. There will be frequent blustery showers throughout the day with a risk of hail and thunder. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees.

TONIGHT

Continuing very windy to night with strong to gale force northwest winds with strong gusts. Showers will become isolated overnight. Winds will gradually ease towards dawn. Temperatures of between 6 and 8 degrees.