A very cold day promised for Wednesday, December 11

Today, Wednesday, December 11 will be cold and windy with blustery showers and spells of winter sunshine. Showers will again be quite frequent, especially in coastal areas, with hail and thunder along with the continued risk of some wintry falls on higher ground. Highest afternoon temperatures of just 4 to 7 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds.

TONIGHT

A cold start to the night with some early frost. Cloud is going to thicken later and outbreaks of rain will extend to much of the country overnight, possibly turning to sleet over northern hills. Minimum temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees.