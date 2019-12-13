Wintry conditions on the way this evening for Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan and Roscommon

A cool and blustery day with frequent showers. The showers becoming wintry later over high ground. Highs of 6 to 8°C. Westerly winds will be strong and gusty, reaching gale force on coasts through the morning, and again later in the evening.

TONIGHT

Showers will turn increasingly wintry tonight, with some snow accumulating over high ground. Minimum temperatures generally ranging from zero to plus 3 degrees. Westerly winds becoming strong with gales on coasts.