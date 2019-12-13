Wintry conditions on the way this evening for Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan and Roscommon
Sleet and snow showers expected tonight.
A cool and blustery day with frequent showers. The showers becoming wintry later over high ground. Highs of 6 to 8°C. Westerly winds will be strong and gusty, reaching gale force on coasts through the morning, and again later in the evening.
TONIGHT
Showers will turn increasingly wintry tonight, with some snow accumulating over high ground. Minimum temperatures generally ranging from zero to plus 3 degrees. Westerly winds becoming strong with gales on coasts.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on