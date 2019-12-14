Very cold for Saturday, December 14 with a widespread frost tonight

A mixture of sunny spells and frequent showers today, Saturday, December 14, the showers again will be heavy at times and wintry on hills. Feeling cold with highs of 4 to 7°C in fresh to strong southwesterly winds, reaching gale force on north and west coasts.

TONIGHT

Cold with showers of rain or sleet, with some snow possible over high ground. The showers will be most frequent over the southern half of the country. A widespread frost with minimum temperatures of plus 1 to minus 3 degrees, coldest in the north. Winds mostly moderate southerly, but fresh to strong on the south coast.