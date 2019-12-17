A cold start to today, Tuesday, December 17 for counties Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon and Cavan

A cold start to today with some ice and patches of fog slow to clear. A generally dull day with limited bright spells. Mainly dry with just the odd coastal shower. Chilly with afternoon highs of just 3 or 4 degrees in light variable breezes.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be mainly dry and cold with lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees with frost and icy stretches forming quickly after dark. Some mist and fog patches will form too in light variable breezes. Later in the night southeast winds will freshen bringing rain to many areas by dawn