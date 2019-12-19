What has the weather in store for us this Thursday, December 19?

Today, Thursday, December 19 will bring bright or sunny spells and a few showers. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with moderate southerly breezes.

TONIGHT

Early tonight, rain will affect the eastern half of the country. This rain will clear northwards and the rest of the night will be largely dry and cold with clear spells and ground frost in places and with fog developing in many areas. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees.