The rain is set to clear away this afternoon in Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon and Cavan

The last of overnight's rain will clear early this morning and the rest of today will be largely dry with just a few showers. Fog in southern parts of the province may linger through the morning. Otherwise some sunshine will develop through the day. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees. Westerly winds will be mainly light.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be dry apart from the odd shower with clear spells. Fog may return and could become dense later in the night. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees with some frost in little or no wind.