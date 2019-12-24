Frosty conditions for Christmas Eve for counties Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon and Cavan

Today, Tuesday, Christmas Eve, will start out with a mix of cloud, bright intervals and well scattered showers, but it will become mostly dry with increasing sunshine amounts by the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in light variable breezes.

TONIGHT

Remaining showers in south will die out early tonight, leaving clear skies over much of the country which will allow temperatures to fall to between -2 to +2 degrees, with a fairly widespread frost forming in the near calm conditions. A few mist and fog patches will also occur.