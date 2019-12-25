What has the weather in store for us on Christmas Day?

A cold and frosty start for many on Christmas day with mist and fog patches clearing. Crisp sunny spells in eastern and northern areas will soon give way to the cloudier conditions during the morning. It will however, stay mostly dry for daylight hours, but patchy rain and drizzle will develop in parts of Connacht during the evening-time. Rather cold, with afternoon highs of just 3 to 6 degrees, but a little less cold in coastal districts, especially near the south coast where afternoon temperatures will be around 7 or 8 degrees. Light winds becoming southeasterly will gradually freshen, increasing strong and gusty near west and southwest coasts later.

CHRISTMAS NIGHT

An increasingly mild and breezy night with outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the west becoming widespread overnight, with occasionally heavy bursts. Moderate to fresh and gusty southeasterly breezes, will be strong at the coasts. Minimum temperatures of 2 to 4 degrees will occur just after dark and will rise steadily through the rest of the evening and night.