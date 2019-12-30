It will turn cooler this afternoon across the North West of Ireland

Mostly cloudy today with patchy mist and hill fog. Rain and drizzle will spread from the northwest, becoming lighter and patchier as the day goes on. Mild this morning with highs of 8 to 11 Celsius but turning cooler this afternoon, especially in northern parts of the province where temperatures will fall back to 6 or 7 Celsius by late afternoon. Light, locally moderate, southerly breezes will become north to northeasterly in most parts by the afternoon.

TONIGHT

Becoming mainly dry and cold under clearing skies with lows of 0 to 4 degrees Celsius with some frost forming. Less cold in some southern parts of the province, however, where cloudier skies will prevail, with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Light or moderate east to northeast breezes.