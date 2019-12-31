Dry with plenty of frost for New Year's Eve

Dry with a mix of cloud and bright or sunny spells, after a frosty start this morning, Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Highs of 6 to 8 degrees Celsius in mainly light easterly or variable breezes.

TONIGHT

Cool and dry with a mix of cloud and clear intervals. Patchy mist and possibly fog forming in the light southeast to south or variable breezes. Minimum temperatures will range 1 to 5 degrees.