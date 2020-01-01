Will it be a cold start to 2020 for Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Cavan?
What has the weather in store for us on January 1, 2020?
According to Met Éireann 2020 will get off to a predominantly dry, but cloudy start. Maximum temperatures will remain quite low around 7-9 degrees, in a strengthening southerly breeze, becoming strong on coasts later.
TONIGHT
A windy night but dry for the most part. Rain will reach the west coast later in the night and spread into western coastal counties by dawn. Minimum temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees with strengthening southerly winds, becoming strong to near gale on coasts.
