Will it be a cold start to 2020 for Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Cavan?

According to Met Éireann 2020 will get off to a predominantly dry, but cloudy start. Maximum temperatures will remain quite low around 7-9 degrees, in a strengthening southerly breeze, becoming strong on coasts later.

TONIGHT

A windy night but dry for the most part. Rain will reach the west coast later in the night and spread into western coastal counties by dawn. Minimum temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees with strengthening southerly winds, becoming strong to near gale on coasts.