Patchy light rain and drizzle forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas on Saturday, January 4

Today, Saturday, January 4, 2020 will be mostly cloudy with patchy light rain or drizzle at times. Highest temperatures 8 to 10 degrees in mainly moderate southwest breezes, fresh to strong and gusty near the coast.

TONIGHT

Variable cloud amounts and clear spells. Occasional light rain and drizzle. Isolated mist patches also, especially on hills and coasts. Lows of 5 to 8 degrees in a freshening southwesterly breeze, increasing strong near coasts.