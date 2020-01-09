Thursday, January 9, 2020

Frosty conditions tonight as temperatures dip below freezing

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Dry today across Co. Kildare after a frosty start

Frosty conditions expected tonight

Today, Thursday, January 9, 2020 will be dry in most areas. There will be some showers, mainly in the north and west. Feeling cold with highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees.

TONIGHT

Cold in light to moderate northwest breezes. Frost is likely as clear spells develop, along with the risk of some icy stretches; lowest temperatures of - 1 to 3 degrees.