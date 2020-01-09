Thursday, January 9, 2020
Frosty conditions tonight as temperatures dip below freezing
Frosty conditions expected tonight
Today, Thursday, January 9, 2020 will be dry in most areas. There will be some showers, mainly in the north and west. Feeling cold with highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees.
TONIGHT
Cold in light to moderate northwest breezes. Frost is likely as clear spells develop, along with the risk of some icy stretches; lowest temperatures of - 1 to 3 degrees.
