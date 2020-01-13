Pedestrians and motorists urged to used common sense as #StormBrendan hits

AA Ireland is urging motorists and pedestrians to use their common sense when venturing out today.

With Storm Brendan already impacting parts of the country the AA is warning people to be on the look out for wind-blown debris on the roads.

Motorists are also asked to give extra space to vulnerable road users like pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.

Strong cross-winds may affect control of your vehicle so slow down accordingly and, pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists are asked to only make necessary journeys as conditions could put you in danger.

Motorists are also advised there will be flooding as a result of Storm Brendan. If you come across flooding, especially on secondary roads, only drive through standing water if you’re sure it’s not too deep for your car. If at all possible, avoid driving through any flooded areas.

