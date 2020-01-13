Status Orange warning for Co Leitrim extended to midnight tonight

The Status Orange weather warning for Leitrim, Sligo, Donegal, Mayo and Galway has been extended.

The warning will now remain in place until midnight tonight.

Met Éireann said that as Storm Brendan tracks away from Ireland, southwesterly winds will continue to reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts of 100 to 130 km/h, higher in exposed areas.

There is a significant risk of coastal flooding due to the combination of high spring tides and storm surge.

Status Yellow warning

A Status Yellow weather warning has been extended for counties Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Wexford and Waterford until 8pm this evening.



Here winds are expected to reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h, highest in exposed areas.