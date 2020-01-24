Foggy conditions around the North West this morning so please slow down

Very foggy conditions are being reported, especially around Carrick-on-Shannon this morning, Friday, January 24.

The fog is expected to clear as the day goes on. It will be mostly cloudy today with a few patches of light rain or drizzle but dry for the majority of the day. Maximum temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with hill and coastal mist. Light southwest breezes will increase moderate during the day and fresh at the coast later on.

TONIGHT

It will stay mostly cloudy overnight with scattered patches of light rain or drizzle. Some mist and fog also in moderate southwest breezes. Minimum temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees.