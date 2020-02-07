Blustery conditions across the North West of Ireland today with freezing conditions later this evening

Today, Friday, February 7 will be a cloudy and blustery day. It will be mainly dry at first with just scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. A spell of more persistent and at times heavy rain will move from the Atlantic in the late afternoon, becoming widespread in the evening. Southerly winds will be fresh to strong and gusty, with gales along coasts. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.

TONIGHT

The rain will clear early tonight and it will turn cold with temperatures falling to between 0 and +3 degrees with a slight or sharp frost in places. Winds will be moderate to fresh and southwest in direction but with gales along Atlantic coasts.