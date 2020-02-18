Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Heavy frost expected tonight as temperatures fall to -1C across Leitrim, Sligo, Roscommon and Cavan

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

WEATHER WARNING: Snow and Ice Warning issued by Met Eireann

Icy road conditions this evening.

Cold and blustery today, Tuesday, February 18 with bright spells and scattered showers, some wintry with a risk of hail and thunder. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees but feeling colder due to the added wind-chill factor.

TONIGHT

Showers becoming confined to Ulster on tonight with frost setting in quickly after dark. However, later in the night cloud will thicken and rain will move in to affect parts of the southwest before dawn on Wednesday. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees in mainly moderate southwest breezes.