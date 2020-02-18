Heavy frost expected tonight as temperatures fall to -1C across Leitrim, Sligo, Roscommon and Cavan

Cold and blustery today, Tuesday, February 18 with bright spells and scattered showers, some wintry with a risk of hail and thunder. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees but feeling colder due to the added wind-chill factor.

TONIGHT

Showers becoming confined to Ulster on tonight with frost setting in quickly after dark. However, later in the night cloud will thicken and rain will move in to affect parts of the southwest before dawn on Wednesday. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees in mainly moderate southwest breezes.