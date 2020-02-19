Wet and windy conditions for the North West of Ireland today

Wet and rather windy today with widespread rain, heavy at times with a risk of flooding. Feeling somewhat milder than recent days though, with highest temperatures of 9 or 10°C, in fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds, strongest along Atlantic coasts.

TONIGHT

Further falls of rain into tonight, heaviest across Atlantic counties early on. Misty too, as southwest to west winds ease. A cold night, with lows of 1 to 4 degrees. Some frost and ice is possible in the clearance from the northwest later.