The weather will be absolutely brutal today - Friday, February 21, 2020

Windy today with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. The rain will turn more showery later in the day with some heavy and thundery downpours possible in the evening. Fairly mild despite the strong and gusty southwest breeze with highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

TONIGHT

Cold and windy tonight with frequent heavy showers, some with hail and thunder. Some wintry falls are possible on the hills. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest winds.