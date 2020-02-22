Cold and blustery conditions across the North West of Ireland today

Cold and blustery conditions today, Saturday, February 22, 2020 with sunny spells and frequent squally showers. The showers will turn increasingly wintry and there will be isolated thunderstorms also. Highest temperatures of just 4 to 7 degrees but feeling colder in strong west or southwest breezes.

TONIGHT

Rain will extend across the bulk of the country tonight (possibly turning to sleet over northern hills) but parts of north Ulster may escape dry. Minimum temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees generally but ranging 5 to 8 degrees in southern counties.