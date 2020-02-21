WARNINGS: Status Yellow rainfall and wind warnings remain in place for Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo, Galway and Donegal until Saturday

Status Yellow wind and rainfall warnings remain in place for Leitrim this evening, Friday, February 21, 2020.

The wind warning also extends to counties Donegal, Galway and Mayo. Southwesterly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h at times during the period, with gusts of 80 to 95km/h and a slight risk of localised coastal flooding.

The rainfall warning applies to Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo with 25 to 35mm of rain expected to fall between 3am on Friday, February 21 and 3am on Saturday, February 22.

As the ground is saturated at the moment and river levels are elevated the forecast rainfall may lead to some localised surface and river flooding.

