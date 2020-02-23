15 counties including Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon and Cavan face Status Yellow rainfall warning for Sunday evening

A Status Yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare and Tipperary.



Rain tonight, Sunday, February 23, and into Monday morning will lead to accumulations of between 20 to 25mm quite widely, with higher totals possible in upland areas.



The rain is likely to be preceded by a period of snow in parts of Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster, before turning to rain later in the night.



As the ground is saturated at the moment and river levels are elevated the combined effect of rainfall and snow melt may lead to some localised surface and river flooding.

The warning is valid from 8pm tonight, Sunday, February 23 through to 8am tomorrow, Monday, February 24, 2020.