LATEST: Snow/Ice Weather Warning for Leitrim, Sligo, Cavan and Roscommon

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Weather Warning for Snow/Ice for Leitrim and the rest of Ireland for all day Tuesday and for early on Wednesday morning.

Forecasters said wintry showers, mainly of hail and sleet, will become increasingly widespread during Tuesday leading to icy patches.

Some snow falls will also occur.

The Weather warning is valid from 6am Tuesday morning until 9am on Wednesday.

 