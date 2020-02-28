Weather warnings are in place for Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Donegal and Cavan this Friday and Saturday

A Status Orange Wind Warning has been issued for Leitrim, Sligo and Donegal with severe winds expected during Saturday associated with Storm Jorge (Hor-hay). The winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with gusts of 110 to 130km/h, possibly higher in very exposed areas with an elevated risk of coastal flooding.

The Status Orange warning remains valid from 12pm on Saturday, February 29 through to 3am on March 1, 2020.

A Status Yellow Rainfall warning is also in place for Connacht, Donegal and Munster. Rainfall accumulations generally between 20 to 30mm expected during today, Friday, February 28 and Saturday, February 29 but 40 to 50 mm is possible in mountainous areas, with a continuing risk of flooding due to already saturated ground and elevated river levels.

Finally, a Status Yellow Wind warning is also in place for Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Leinster and parts of Munster. A band of very strong winds, associated with storm Jorge (Hor-hay) will extend across the country during Saturday morning and persist through the rest of the day and into the night.This warning is valid from 9am on Saturday through to 3am on Sunday morning.