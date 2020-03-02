A very frosty start for Roscommon, Leitrim, Sligo and Cavan today

Frost and ice will clear slowly this morning. It'll be a cold day with a moderate to fresh westerly wind bringing sunshine and showers. The showers will be most frequent in the west of the province in the morning, becoming more widespread in the afternoon, and will turn wintry at times with a risk of hail and thunder. Afternoon temperatures just 5 or 6 degrees.

TONIGHT

Winds will gradually ease tonight and showers will mostly die out. Temperatures will fall to between minus 1 and plus 2 degrees with frost and ice forming once again.