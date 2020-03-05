Plenty of sunny spells today across the North West of Ireland so get out and enjoy it

Very cold across Connacht early this morning with frost, ice and patches of mist or fog. These will all clear slowly later this morning. Today will be dry in many areas with sunny spells. There'll be some passing showers also. This evening, rain will develop in the west and spread eastwards. Highest temperatures of 6 or 7 degrees with light, west to northwest breezes.

TONIGHT

Early tonight will be cold and dry in the east of the province with frost and some icy patches developing. Rain in the west will spread eastwards, falling as sleet in places. It will clear overnight with further outbreaks of rain or sleet following from the west towards morning. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees.