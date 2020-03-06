Weather advisory issued for fifteen counties

A Weather Advisory has been issued for Connacht, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

Met Eireann is warning of periods of heavy rainfall from Saturday to Tuesday, some of which may lead to flooding as river levels remain elevated.



The heaviest of the rain will be through Saturday afternoon, and again early Monday and early Tuesday, with rainfall accumulations from Saturday to Tuesday of 40 to 50mm in places, with some spot flooding.

Strong winds at times also, with gales on coasts.

The advisory remains in place from midday on Saturday, March 7 through to Tuesday, March 10.