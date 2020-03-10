Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Wintry showers set to return to the North West of Ireland tomorrow
Time to get the hat, gloves and scarf out again
We will see a return to very cold conditions tomorrow, Wednesday, March 11. It will be cold and blustery with some sunshine but also widespread showers, merging to give longer spells of rain during the afternoon. The showers will turn increasingly wintry later in the day with snowfall possible on high ground by late evening. Highest temperatures generally ranging 7 to 9 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds.
TONIGHT
Clear spells and scattered wintry showers overnight with snow in parts. Minimum temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees in strong and gusty west or southwest winds with some frost and ice.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on