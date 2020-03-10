Wintry showers set to return to the North West of Ireland tomorrow

We will see a return to very cold conditions tomorrow, Wednesday, March 11. It will be cold and blustery with some sunshine but also widespread showers, merging to give longer spells of rain during the afternoon. The showers will turn increasingly wintry later in the day with snowfall possible on high ground by late evening. Highest temperatures generally ranging 7 to 9 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds.

TONIGHT

Clear spells and scattered wintry showers overnight with snow in parts. Minimum temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees in strong and gusty west or southwest winds with some frost and ice.