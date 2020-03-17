The weather forecast for the North West this St Patrick's Day

Many places will be mostly dry to begin St. Patrick's Day - some bright spells in the east. However, it will turn wet with some heavy bursts and possible localised flooding into the afternoon. Cool, with highs of 6 to 10 degrees, but at least it will be calm.

TONIGHT

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle continuing into tonight. Misty in places too, in no more than moderate southwest breezes. Whilst it will become drier, frost will set in under clearer spells. Overnight lows of 0 to 4 degrees, coldest in the north.