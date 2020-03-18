The Wednesday weather forecast for the north west of Ireland

A cold start with some patchy frost inland. Mostly dry today with just a few scattered showers, a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Some of these showers will be wintry on hills. Cool, with highs of only 7 to 8 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds, fresh on coasts.

TONIGHT

Mainly dry tonight with a mix of cloud and clear spells. However scattered showers will move into northern and western areas after midnight. A cold, frosty night with minimum temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees, in light winds.