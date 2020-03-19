Frosty and foggy conditions to start for Thursday, March 19, 2020

Any frost, mist and fog will clear early this morning, Thursday, March 19 to give a largely dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Another cool day with highs of just 6 to 8 Celsius. Moderate northerly breezes will develop during the morning.

TONIGHT

Dry, cold and mostly clear with a widespread sharp frost. Lows of -3 to +1 degrees, coldest away from the east coast, in a light to moderate northeast breeze.