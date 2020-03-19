Frosty and foggy conditions to start for Thursday, March 19, 2020
Frost expected this morning and tonight
Any frost, mist and fog will clear early this morning, Thursday, March 19 to give a largely dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Another cool day with highs of just 6 to 8 Celsius. Moderate northerly breezes will develop during the morning.
TONIGHT
Dry, cold and mostly clear with a widespread sharp frost. Lows of -3 to +1 degrees, coldest away from the east coast, in a light to moderate northeast breeze.
