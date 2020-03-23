It will be cloudy in most places today in the north west of Ireland

Today, Monday, March 23, 2020 will be dry in most parts of the province, but mostly cloudy, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle in coastal areas. Maximum temperatures 9 to 11 Celsius, in mostly moderate southerly breezes, but fresh to strong along the coast.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy overnight, with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly along the coast at first, turning heavier and more persistent and extending further inland across parts of west Connacht overnight. Mostly dry in the east. Minimum temperatures 4 to 6 Celsius, in mostly moderate southerly breezes, remaining fresh to strong in coastal areas.