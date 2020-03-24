Dry with occasional sunny spells across the north west of Ireland today

Dry with occasional sunny spells in most areas apart from a little patchy light rain or drizzle in the southwest. Highs of 9 to 12 Celsius, possibly a degrees cooler along Atlantic coasts. Generally moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds, strong on Atlantic coasts.

TONIGHT

Tonight, rain and drizzle becoming more persistent and heavy at times in Atlantic coastal areas. Mainly dry elsewhere with just isolated patches of rain or drizzle. Mild. Minimum temperatures 5 to 9 degrees, mostly moderate southerly breezes.