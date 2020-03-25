And the rain is back again for the north west of Ireland

The rain is returning today, Wednesday, March 25. Rain and drizzle will turn to scattered showers as it spreads south east across Connacht. Highs of 7 to 10 degrees in the west and northwest, but very mild in the south and east of the Provence with values of 10 to 15 degrees. Wind, light to moderate and variable.

TONIGHT

Patchy rain and drizzle will become more isolated across the country with clearer spells in the southeast, lows of 4 to 7 degrees generally falling to 3 to 5 degrees in the southeast.