Another nice day is promised for Saturday, March 28

Today, Saturday, March 28 will be another dry day with varying cloud amounts and sunshine. Top temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in moderate northeasterly breezes, fresh to strong and gusty near the west coast.

TONIGHT

Cold and dry tonight, with clear breaks in many areas. Cloud amounts will increase in the east and south overnight, but it will remain largely clear in the north and west. Lows of -2 to +2 degrees, coldest in Ulster and Connacht. Northeasterly winds moderating, falling light in the north and west.