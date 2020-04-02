More rain on the way today, Thursday, April 2, 2020

Today, Thursday, April 2, will be mostly cloudy with isolated patches of rain, drizzle and mist mainly in the north of the Province, extending to the south later and becoming more patchy. Highs will range from 8 to 10 degrees, in a moderate to fresh northwest wind, strong at times near Atlantic coasts.

TONIGHT



Tonight, mostly cloudy with a few clear spells. Lows generally 2 to 5 degrees, in a light to moderate westerly breeze.