More showers spreading across Connacht today

Mostly cloudy this morning, with some scattered showers in western areas. These showers will extend across Connacht during the afternoon with some sunny spells developing too, but most showers will die out during the evening. Highs of 9 to 11 degrees with light to moderate west to southwest breezes.

TONIGHT

Any showers will clear early in the night and it will then be mostly dry with some clear spells overnight, although some patchy light rain or drizzle will develop in coastal areas later. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees with light to moderate southerly breezes.