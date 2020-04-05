What has the weather in store for us today?

Starting off largely dry today, Sunday, April 5, with some hazy sunny spells. However, outbreaks of rain will quickly push inland from the west this morning, extending to all areas during the afternoon. Strong south to southeast winds, touching gale force near exposed coasts. Highs of 13 to 15 degrees.

TONIGHT

A mostly dry night with clear spells and scattered, blustery showers. Southwesterly winds remaining strong on coasts. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees.