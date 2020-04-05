Sunday, April 5, 2020

What has the weather in store for us today?

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Weekend Weather Forecast - More rain on the way

Starting off largely dry today, Sunday, April 5, with some hazy sunny spells. However, outbreaks of rain will quickly push inland from the west this morning, extending to all areas during the afternoon. Strong south to southeast winds, touching gale force near exposed coasts. Highs of 13 to 15 degrees.

TONIGHT

A mostly dry night with clear spells and scattered, blustery showers. Southwesterly winds remaining strong on coasts. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees.