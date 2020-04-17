What has the weather in store for us for Friday, April 17?

Dry for much of today, Friday, April 17 with sunny spells, once early mist and fog patches clear, with maximum temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in a light to moderate easterly breeze. Cloud will increase from the south later this afternoon, and some patchy rain and drizzle will spread northwards over the province this evening.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy with patchy rain or showers at first tonight. Becoming mainly dry later with clear breaks developing. Lows of 4 to 7 degrees in light to moderate easterly breezes.