The Saturday weather forecast isn't looking that nice for April 18

Mostly cloudy today, Saturday, April 18 but largely dry with just isolated patches of rain and drizzle. The best of the limited sunshine will be in the north of the province. Highs of 11 to 14 degrees in light to moderate easterly breezes.

Tonight

Saturday night will be mainly cloudy with patchy light rain, drizzle and mist. Lows of 5 to 8 degrees in light east to southeast breezes.