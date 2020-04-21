Warm but some showers possible for the north west of Ireland this evening
Dry and sunny at first today, but cloud will gradually push up from the south during the afternoon and evening, with a few light showers possible as a result. Highest temperatures will range between 15 and 17 degrees with light to moderate easterly breezes.
TONIGHT
Tonight there will be a mix of cloud and clear spells, with the odd light shower possible. Lowest temperatures will range between 4 and 8 degrees, mildest in western areas. Winds will be light to moderate and east to northeast or variable in direction.
