The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Early mist or local patchy fog will clear this morning, Friday, April 24 and it will be dry for a time with a mix of cloud and sunny spells in light variable breezes. Isolated showers will develop during the afternoon and there is a slight risk of some patchy sea fog may drift onto the northwest coast. Mild or warm inland with highs 17 to 20 Celsius but it will be a few degrees cooler near some coasts as a moderate north to northeast breeze sets in during the afternoon.

TONIGHT

Mostly dry overnight with a good deal of cloud and some showers in some western areas in overnight lows of 7 or 8 degrees Celsius. Misty in places also