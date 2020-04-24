Friday, April 24, 2020
The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas
Mild conditions today
Early mist or local patchy fog will clear this morning, Friday, April 24 and it will be dry for a time with a mix of cloud and sunny spells in light variable breezes. Isolated showers will develop during the afternoon and there is a slight risk of some patchy sea fog may drift onto the northwest coast. Mild or warm inland with highs 17 to 20 Celsius but it will be a few degrees cooler near some coasts as a moderate north to northeast breeze sets in during the afternoon.
TONIGHT
Mostly dry overnight with a good deal of cloud and some showers in some western areas in overnight lows of 7 or 8 degrees Celsius. Misty in places also
