A cool change coming over the weekend with plenty of rain for southern counties

Conditions will start to change over the coming weekend weather-wise.

Saturday, April 25, 2020

Mist clearing on Saturday morning with sunny spells coming through but there wil be a good deal of cloud. The morning will be largely dry apart from the odd shower, but there is a bigger risk of some heavier showers breaking out locally in the afternoon but still most areas will be dry. Mild or warm generally with afternoon temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees Celsius but much cooler on the north Mayo coast with highs of 11 or 12 degrees Celsius due to the north or northeast breeze.

Some showers in places Saturday night but mostly dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells and overnight lows of 5 to 8 degrees Celsius.

Sunday, April 26, 2020

Some patchy drizzle is likely in places in the morning but dry in many areas, brightening up from the north during the afternoon but there are likely to be some heavy showers in southern counties. Much cooler than previous days with moderate northerly breezes and afternoon temperatures of just 11 or 12 degrees in many northern areas, but still 14 or 15 degrees Celsius in parts of the south midlands.

Chilly on Sunday night with the showers in southern areas dying away and becoming mostly dry apart from some showers feeding onto the north coast. Overnight lows of 3 to 6 degrees Celsius.